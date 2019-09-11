Siders graduates from Graduate School of Banking

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Bank Vice President, Senior Credit Officer Shawn Siders was awarded a diploma on Aug. 9 at commencement exercises during the 75th annual session of the prestigious Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He also received a Certificate of Executive Leadership from the Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional and Executive Development for completing the rigorous GSB leadership curriculum.

The school, sponsored by state bankers associations from across the central United States, as well as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was established in 1945 to provide bankers with an opportunity for advanced study and research in banking, economics and leadership. Instruction at the Graduate School of Banking takes place during two-week resident sessions for three consecutive summers, along with comprehensive study between summer resident sessions. The curriculum focuses on the management of strategic issues faced by banking executives and financial services industry professionals.

The Graduate School of Banking enrolls approximately 600 US and international professionals each year. More than 85 esteemed academicians, economists, government officials, and industry professionals comprise the school’s faculty.

Siders has been with OVB since 2001. In addition to his responsibilities at the bank, Siders serves as treasurer of the Gallipolis Rotary Club. He is a Point Pleasant High School graduate as well as a graduate of Marshall University, where he obtained his degree in finance. He also earned a Bank Leadership Institute diploma through the Ohio Bankers League.

