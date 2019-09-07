Dennis couple celebrate 50 year anniversary

Kevin and Sandy Dennis will be celebrating 50 years of unconditional love on September 21. They will be having an open house for friends and family from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 at their residence, 841 Shoestring Ridge, Gallipolis, OH 45631. They have requested no gifts are necessary but cards and words of encouragement are appreciated.

Kevin and Sandy Dennis will be celebrating 50 years of unconditional love on September 21. They will be having an open house for friends and family from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 at their residence, 841 Shoestring Ridge, Gallipolis, OH 45631. They have requested no gifts are necessary but cards and words of encouragement are appreciated. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/09/web1_50-pic.jpg Kevin and Sandy Dennis will be celebrating 50 years of unconditional love on September 21. They will be having an open house for friends and family from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 at their residence, 841 Shoestring Ridge, Gallipolis, OH 45631. They have requested no gifts are necessary but cards and words of encouragement are appreciated. Courtesy photo