RACO discusses upcoming events

RACINE — On Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, the Racine Area Community Organization (RACO) held it’s monthly meeting.

After dinner shared among the members, held at the Kathryn Hart Community Center in Racine, the secretary read the minutes and details from the last RACO meeting. Afterwards, the treasurer’s report was presented and approved. The president began the meeting by discussing old business and reading a thank you card given by past scholarship recipient, Peyton Anderson who expressed gratitude for her scholarship and the work that RACO puts in for it.

The president opened new business by providing a brief list of preparations necessary for the RACO Fall Yard Sale, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5 through Saturday, Sept. 7. Hours for the sale will be Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. A suggestion was made to organize and inform volunteers for assistance.

The next topic was a need to have members sign up to represent the organization at the upcoming Racine’s Party in the Park, Sept. 12-14. Dale Hart informed the group that anyone interested in selling their crafts and such at the Party In The Park can contact him at 740-949-2656. A small vendor fee of $30 for three days will apply. Once again, RACO is holding a raffle at the event and the drawing is scheduled for Saturday the 14th. You do not have to be present to win. Prizes for the raffle include an RTIC Cooler and Tumbler Set, Stihl HSA 56 hedge trimmer with lithium battery, and a metal flower donated by Forest Run Ready Mix. Raffles can be purchased at Party in the Park or from any RACO member at any time. RACO would like to thank the sponsors for these items and put out a request for more sponsors for the upcoming RACO Games. Sponsors for prizes are being requested for the event that takes place Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Syracuse Community Center. RACO will soon be posting pictures on their Facebook page of prizes and sponsors. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Tonja Hunter (740) 508-0044, Sherry O’Brien (740) 416-1324, Dale Hart (740) 949-2656, or Kim Romine (740) 992-2067 or (740) 992-7079. All money made at the RACO games will be used to continue improvements in our park and town.

In another meeting point, a RACO member commented about the new Splash Park in Racine and stated what a wonderful addition to our park. A dedication of the Splash Park will also take place at the upcoming Party in the Park. RACO appreciates our mayor, Scott Hill, for all his hard work and dedication to Racine Village. To close our meeting Dale Hart led the group in the Pledge to the Flag.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Hart Community Center (at Southern High School). New members are always welcome.

Information provided by the RACO Reporter.