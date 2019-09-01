Middleport Yard of the Week

MIDDLEPORT — Each week throughout the summer property owners in the village of Middleport are recognized for the care they take of their yards.

Week 9 — Michael and Holly Boso

441 Broadway St.

Michael and Holly have lived at 441 Broadway for 10 years and always kept their yard immaculate. Their side porch is shaded, quiet and a nice place to just sit and relax. “Surrounding the house are plantings which include dianthus, pink queen, impatiens, hosta, Chinese rhubarb, August lily and bee-utiful zinnias. Also, there are hanging ferns, wandering jews, and potted wax begonia on the front porch. Gracillimus ornamental grass lines the front yard at the top of their steps.”

Week 10 — John and Tammy Nelson

39212 Hobson Dr.

John and Tammy live in one of the most unusual homes in Middleport, with its 13 sides making it appear round. Their long and well-manicured front yard is dotted with old growth sycamore trees. Tammy says Taylar and Colton are her helpers in the garden. Taylar is in the Girl Scouts and participates in charity projects such as the Blessing box. The flower garden includes hydrangea, hibiscus, hosta, super trouper dianthus, gerber daisies, lilac bushes, peonies, bearded irises and many more. The rocked fairy garden with the blue stone river through the center sets it all off.

Week 11 — Ancill (Sis) Vanmatre

810 South Second Ave.

Ancill or Sis, as she is know by most, has a family tree that spans over five generations (twice). She has lived in this home for 67 years and before that was raised on the property right next door. Her landscape is done by her daughter Vicky Russell and yard work by her great grandson Kyle Russell. Sis is out there watering her plants early in the morning everyday. Her plantings include coleus, petunia, bush daisy, marigold, bluewing, geranium, cosmos, and roses. “Tastfully done and and a visual pleasure by passers by on the walking path.”

Week 12 — Shannon Korn

548 Grant St.

Shannon is a long time Middleport resident and purchased this home six years ago. She always keeps her yard well groomed and her landscape plantings include day lily, marigold, petunia, sweet potato vine, and hostas. Around back is her large secluded deck with hanging ferns, geraniums and beside it are tomato, pepper, and miniature melon vines. She also has a nice fire pit for those cool evenings. Shannon is a well deserved winner of the yard of the week and sets an example for us all to follow.

Submitted by the Village of Middleport.