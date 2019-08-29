TOPS holds weekly meeting

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS OH#2013 Tuppers Plains met at the St. Paul United Methodist Church. Leader, Judy Morgan, called the meeting to order by asking for the TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) and then the KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) pledges. All members applauded the KOPS for their success to goal and for their weight maintenance. This was followed by the Pledge to the Flag.

The group sang two songs, “A TOPS Member Yes I Am” and “Amazing TOPS”.

Twelve members answered when weight recorder, Roberta Henderson gave the roll call. The weekly best loser was Mary Beth Morrison and Kathy McDaniel was monthly best loser.

The secretary’s report was given by Mary Beth Morrison and the treasurer’s report was given by Mary Bush.

Connie Rankin gave the contest updates. Cindy Hyde won the 50/50 game and the Marble game continues. Points were tallied for each member who is participating in the “Card” game.

In old business, Leader, Judy Morgan asked the group to bring in items for the gift basket that the chapter will be taking to Fall Rally on Oct. 19. The basket will be Thanksgiving themed. Those who are planning on going to the Fall Rally in Grove City, Ohio, are asked to let the Leader know by Sept 23.

Fall exercise charts were distributed. Members mark off “leaves” every day that they exercise in the month of September. Members were also reminded to keep track of the minutes exercised.

Mary Bush conducted a program “The Benefits of a Vegan Diet”. Even though TOPS members are encouraged to eat a healthy balanced diet, it was interesting to learn about being vegan. A vegan diet choice is a lifestyle change. It is totally plant based. Vegans are reported to have a 42 percent lower risk of heart failure than those who do not practice vegan. Mary read several vegan recipes to the group.

Connie Rankin will have the next program Sept. 9 as the group will not meet on Labor Day.

Because it is believed that laughter is the best medicine, funny stories were then read/told by Nola Easterling.

Members dismissed by singing the TOPS Enthusiasm Song and then joining hands and reciting the “Helping Hand Circle” poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any Chapter member. TOPS just may be the long term weight loss solution that you have been looking for. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 OH St RT 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information submitted by Kathy McDaniel.