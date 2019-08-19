Elks award scholarships

OHIO VALEY — The Past Exalted Ruler’s Association of Gallipolis Elks Lodge 107 recently announced that the following high school senior graduates have been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship each to assist in furthering their education at the college of their choice.

Adam Addis, of Crown City, graduated from South Gallia High School and will be attending Miami University to major in Pre-Speech Pathology. Wyatt Sipple, of Patriot, graduated from Gallia Academy High School, will attend the University of Rio Grande major Wildlife Conservation. Katie Carpenter, of Gallipolis, graduated from Gallia Academy High School and will attend the Kent State University and major in Visual Communications and Computer Forensics. Allison Hanstine, of Pomeroy, graduated from Meigs High School and will be attending Marietta University to major in Sports Medicine.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-1.jpg