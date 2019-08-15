TOPS holds meeting

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS OH#2013 Tuppers Plains met at the St. Paul United Methodist Church. New Leader, Judy Morgan, called the meeting to order by asking for the TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) and then the KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) pledges. All members applauded the KOPS for their success to goal and for their weight maintenance. This was followed by the Pledge to the Flag.

The group sang two songs; “You Are My TOPS Pal” and “Topsi! Topsi!”.

Eleven members answered when weight recorder, Roberta Henderson gave the roll call. The weekly best loser was Mary Beth Morrison.

The Secretary’s report was given by Mary Beth Morrison and the treasurer’s report was given by Mary Bush. Both were without addition or correction.

The group sang Happy Birthday to Co-Leader, Cindy Hyde.

Members applauded as they thanked former leader, Pat Snedden for her longtime service as leader. The group is considering a new “Card Game” which was suggested by May Frost. Connie Rankin is assisting May to work out the details. Hopefully the challenge will begin in the next two weeks and will run for 10 weeks. The purpose of the contest is for motivation for weight loss/maintenance.

In old business, Leader, Judy Morgan asked the group to be thinking about the gift basket that the chapter will be taking to Fall Rally on Oct. 19. There are details to be confirmed yet. Judy will email the Area Coordinator with questions and will report back at the next meeting.

It was announced that TOPS, Inc. will no longer be holding International Recognition Days. Each State is responsible for celebrating its weight loss royalty. TOPS is also looking at ways to update the event and thus enhance recognition for the winners.

Judy then read an article by TOPS, Inc President, Rick Danforth who said, “If we as human beings are not growing and if we are not adapting, then we are simply waiting to die.” He challenged all TOPS members to increase their exercise regime by 10 minutes a day. After minimal discussion the Chapter decided to accept his challenge and log any exercise beyond the recommended 15 minutes daily. The minutes will be tallied and reported to TOPS so that national minutes totals can be calculated.

Some members shared their recipes: Mary Rankin, squash and zucchini on the grill, Roberta Henderson, blackberry cobbler, Connie Rankin, green peppers with lite Ranch dressing and Judy Morgan shared her recipe for berry smoothies.

Mary Bush read a weight loss success story from Dave Weber entitled, “Breaking the Cycle”. He says that “nothing taste as good as slim feels.”

The group then played veggie bingo. There were multiple winners.

Because it is believed that laughter is the best medicine, funny stories were then read/told by Pat Snedden, Carlene Tripplett, Kathy McDaniel, Nola Easterling and Connie Rankin. Connie Rankin read to the group that 100 laughs a day is equal to 10 minutes of exercise.

Members dismissed by singing the TOPS Enthusiasm Song and then joining hands and reciting the “Helping Hand Circle” poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org, by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641 or by contacting any Chapter member. TOPS just may be the long term weight loss solution that you have been looking for. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information submitted by Kathy McDaniel.