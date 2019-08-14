Steinbeck joins Saunders Insurance Agency

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Brett Steinbeck has joined Saunders Insurance Agency as an agent/broker specializing in farm, agribusiness, commercial, trucking and personal lines insurance.

Steinbeck is a 2009 graduate from Gallia Academy High School in Gallipolis. He received his property & casualty insurance certification from Hondros College of Business in 2017. He also sits on the Board of Directors for the Gallia County Agricultural Society and is an active member of the Ohio Farm Bureau and The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association. Steinbeck currently resides in Gallipolis.

About Saunders Insurance Agency: Saunders Insurance Agency (SIA) is a Trusted Choice independent agency serving commercial, farm, personal, and employee benefits insurance needs. SIA offers choice from among best companies in the insurance industry. SIA was founded in 1951 by Howard Baker Saunders in Gallipolis, where it continues operations to this day. “The agency has developed into a true family business with three generations of Saunders running its operations,” according to an agency press release. For more information please visit www.SaundersIns.com

Information submitted by Saunders Insurance Company.

Brett Steinbeck has joined Saunders Insurance Agency. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_Steinbeck-1.jpg Brett Steinbeck has joined Saunders Insurance Agency. SIA | Courtesy