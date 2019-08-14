Taking home the prize

During the Mason County Fair, Larry Jones, owner of Point Financial Services Insurance, pictured at right, held a drawing for an old fashioned ice cream freezer. The winner, Dwayne Baker is pictured accepting his prize from Jones. “Congratulations to Mr. Baker and thank you to everyone who stopped by the PFS Insurance booth during the fair,” stated Jones.

