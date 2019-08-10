Eastern Class of 1969 holds reunion

Members of the Eastern High School Class of 1969 recently celebrated their 50th year reunion at the Pomeroy Gun Club.
Alumni Ray Karr graciously arranged a delicious meal catered for all attendees to enjoy. A memorial table was set up by Theresa Lashley in remembrance of those classmates deceased.
The evening was spent reminiscing and sharing stories. The evening was highlighted by fellow classmate Bill Milhoan during the reunion in his 1951 Packard.
Information and photos submitted by Kay Bailey.
Classmates pictured are (front, from left) Bob Wood, Kay Spurlock (Lanham), Theresa Marcinko (Lashley), Helen Martin (Newland), Candy Hawk (Carleton), Brenda Barr (Taylor); (Back row, from left) Rick Kapple, Tom Buckley, Roger Barnett, Dan Marcinko, Larry Hoffman, Lenora Michael (Leifheit), Naomi Bissell (Hawes), Bill Milhoan, Ellen Reeves (Eblin), Steve Erwin, Linda Westfall (Smeeks), Donna Brawley (Welch), Kathy Teaford (See), Pat Morrissey, Linda Brown (Cowdery), Kay Sargent (Bailey), Louise Michael, Nancy Karr (Morrissey), Linda Clark (Kaylor), Shirley Rucker (Crawford), Jim Watson and Ray Karr.
Classmates are pictured with Bill Milhoan’s 1951 Packard.