Eastern Class of 1969 holds reunion

Members of the Eastern High School Class of 1969 recently celebrated their 50th year reunion at the Pomeroy Gun Club.

Alumni Ray Karr graciously arranged a delicious meal catered for all attendees to enjoy. A memorial table was set up by Theresa Lashley in remembrance of those classmates deceased.

The evening was spent reminiscing and sharing stories. The evening was highlighted by fellow classmate Bill Milhoan during the reunion in his 1951 Packard.

Information and photos submitted by Kay Bailey.