TOPS installs new officers

The highlight of the TOPS OH#2013 meeting was the installation of the 2019 officers. Judy Morgan was installed as Leader; Cindy Hyde, Co-Leader; Mary Beth Morrison, Secretary; Mary Bush, Treasurer; Roberta Henderson, Weight Recorder; and Pat Snedden Assistant Weight Recorder. Longtime member, Connie Rankin conducted the installation ceremony. The new officers will assume their duties at the next TOPS meeting, Aug. 12.

Prior to the officer installation ceremony, the group had a regular meeting. The TOPS and KOPS pledges were recited with special applause for the KOPS members. The pledge to the American Flag was also recited. 13 members answered when Weight Recorder, Roberta Henderson conducted roll call. Best loser for the week was Kathy McDaniel. Members then sang, “Zipping Those Pounds Off” and “Victory”. The Secretary’s report was given by Cindy Hyde and the Treasurer’s report was given by Mary Bush. There were no additions nor corrections.

Connie Rankin reported that there are no current contests except the Marble Game. Leader, Pat Snedden asked the group for ideas for a new contest. Members are to be thinking on this.

Pat also reported that the annual Treasurer’s audit has been completed. In other old business, she mentioned that Fall Rally is scheduled for Oct. 19 in Grove City, Ohio, and that next week will be Veggie Bingo.

The group welcomed back Dixie Carpenter and presented her with a bouquet of flowers due to a recent illness. Dixie expressed her thanks.

Perfect attendance awards for July went to May Frost, Cindy Hyde, Connie Rankin, Mary Rankin, Carlene Tripplett and Pat Snedden.

Members then shared healthy recipes. Kathy McDaniel shared her recipe for Strawberry Fluff. Carlene Tripplett talked about her recipe Watermelon Sorbet and Mary Beth Morrison, Roasted Garlic.

Mary Bush gave the group tips on how to select a ripe cantaloupe.

After the officer installation, the meeting was dismissed with members joining hands and reciting the Helping Hands Circle poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org or by calling Leader, Judy Morgan at 740-667-6641. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 OH St RT 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information submitted by Kathy McDaniel.