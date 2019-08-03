MOV Pride 08 concludes season at World Series

The season came to an end recently for MOV Pride 08 Ohio softball with a Top 16 (of 63 teams) finish at the World Series in Columbus.

The team completed the season with a 57-11-1 overall record, ranked sixth in the state.

Coach Ty Ault stated, “The girls were playing their best in the middle of June/early July…and deserving to be ranked 5th in the State …. sometime in middle of July. The girls end the season with numerous positives and accomplishments.”

Among the season highlights, versus the No. 1 ranked Lasers Orange (World Series Champs) and No. 2 ranked Wolfpack 08, in five games MOV Pride outscored those two opponents by a combined score of 27-24.

Team members were Aedre Ault, Bella Roush, Jaylynn Hupp, Alie Hysell, Ava Horn, Taylor Roberts, Jaynna Wright, Ashlynn Thomas, Chloe Patrick, and Rylie White. Coaches are Ty Ault and Collin Roush.

Ault noted that the girls put in a lot of time in 2019, beginning in January.

“Not a single team we played this year ever heard of the MOV Pride 08 Ohio or OH BBBombers (team name in 2018),” said Ault. “They went from a single small town rec All Star team 365 days ago to a top ranked team in the state and representing our small town area. Very proud of the team, coaches, and parents for their commitment,” concluded Ault.

Among the 2019 accomplishments were the following:

USA Summer Sizzler 2019 Champs; Mingo Madness Champs; Jason Reed Autism Ring event Champs; USSSA Mid Ohio shootout Champs; Pinkout Rings USA Runners-up; Battle Berliner semi final four; 10u futures friendly Galion, oh(5-0 , 1 of 2 undefeated teams); Muskie Chix Classic No. 1 seed (rained out); Kickoff Classic semifinals Parkersburg, W.Va.; Tom Dooley (W.Va.) 3rd place; USSSA CENTRAL State B No. 1 seed (3-0); Sweet 16 World Series Columbus.

For the 2019 Spring/Summer the team completed an overall 57-11-1 record, including 47-4-1 against in-state teams. They were 10-7 against out of state opponents.

Notable Wins (records vs them) included Wolfpack 08 Wolff (1-0-1); Lasers Orange 08 (1-1); Finesse-M (1-1); Buckeye Charge 08 Albertson (2-0); SGS Magic 08, DD(1-0); (#4) Michigan Sabercats08 (1-0); WV Dusters (t-5 W.Va.) (1-0); Ohio Thunder08 (2-0); Akron Racers08 (1-0); Lady Rebels08 (2-0); Ky. Bluegrass Elite (1-0); USSSA Navy 08 (2-0); Wizards Gold 08 (1-0); C.Ohio Pride 08 (3-0); Mid Ohio Lady Bullets (2-0); Tri-state Thunder Maryland (2-0); Wolf Pack 08 Wolff tie.