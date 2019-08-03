Middleport Yard of the Week

MIDDLEPORT — Each week throughout the summer property owners in the village of Middleport are recognized for the care they take of their yards.

Week 5 — Cathy Swartz

575 South Front St.

Cathy has been associated with this property all of her life. Built in 1957, it’s been passed down for three generations starting with her grandmother. Sitting in the shade of her covered porch she has a great view of the Ohio River and her side private deck is hidden from the public view. Cathy’s yard and home are always so meticulously kept with her plantings of geraniums, day lilies, ferns, hostas, and petunias. Her stone chimney, matching flower bed, and steps make an inviting entrance to her home.

Week 6 — Shawn and Billi Arnott

659 Page St.

Shawn and Billi have a “bee-utiful home and a bee-utiful yard”. Plantings include cone flowers, black-eyed Susans, petunias, impatiens, gladiolus, and corkscrew rush spiralis. Billi said her neighbor, Cindy Smith, gave her a lot of starts for her landscape. Their privacy fence is color coordinated with the house. It looks fantastic and conceals a spacious back yard. A well-deserved winner of the yard of the week.

Week 7 — Robin Williams

516 South Fourth

Robin has an amazing colorful yard, and starts the majority of her plants from seed. She has cosmos, hydrangeas, stachys lambs ear, lavender, aztec daylilies, cone flowers, stargazers, spiked speedwell, roses, and zinnias. On her porch she has hanging ferns and potted petunias. In her backyard are two “bee-utiful” Chinese maple trees, one red and one green. Robin says its therapy to work with her plants.

Week 8 — Guy and Mary Schuler

528 Sycamore St.

Mary and Guy have a triple lot and it’s always kept so nice. Mary has been a resident of this house since she was 5 years old. She says her husband Guy is the one with the green thumb. The landscaping around their home has a variety of plants which include persian shield, elephant ear, zinnia, four o’clock, hosta, pink queen, and castor bean. On and beside the porch are ferns, petunia, and planters made from milk cans. Their home and yard are “bee-utiful”.