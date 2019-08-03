Members attend Square Dance Convention

July 26-27, 15 members from the local square dance clubs, pictured, attended the West Virginia Square Dance Convention in Buckhannon, W.Va. Attending from Jackson Wagonwheelers – Bob and Connie McCoy, Dick and Becky Jaycox. From Dancers Choice – Bob and Phyllie Vogel. From the Belles and Beaus – Nan Hieskell, Sandra Lane, Ronnie and Rosemary Vance, Sue Tuttle, Jim Stewart, Willie and Donna Shaw. Caller for the Belles and Beaus and Dancers Choice clubs is Roger Steele. The trip was described by dancers as a weekend of “fun, exercise and socializing.” According to club members, beginning square dance lessons begin in September for anyone with an interest in doing this healthy and “fun” exercise.

