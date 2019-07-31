OVB debuts Mason County 4-H Debit Card

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Ohio Valley Bank recently debuted the Mason County 4-H debit card as part of its Community First debit card program. This new card design is now available at all Ohio Valley Bank locations. Ohio Valley Bank checking account holders can choose to upgrade the look of their debit card to the 4-H card for $10, with $5 being donated back to the county 4-H program.

The new card features barn doors opening to a green pasture and includes the official 4-H clover so that supporters can show their pride. Debit card designs are also available for other area schools and local organizations including the Mason County Fair.

Bank staff are currently working to add more local designs to the mix. Officials from schools or local charities wishing to participate in the program should email communityfirst@ovbc.com. More information on the cards and a look at the currently available designs can be found at www.ovbc.com/communitycards.

Submitted by OVB.

Ohio Valley Bank’s Mason County 4-H debit card. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/07/web1_card.jpg Ohio Valley Bank’s Mason County 4-H debit card.