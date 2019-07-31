TOPS holds meeting

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS OH#2013 Tuppers Plains met at the St. Paul United Methodist Church. The group recited the TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) and then the KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) pledges. The KOPS received applause for their status in weight maintenance. This was followed by the Pledge to the Flag.

Cindy Hyde led the group in singing two songs; “Pounds Off” and “Obesity Let Me Go”.

In the past two weeks, 10 members from one meeting and 11 members from the another answered when weight recorder, Roberta Henderson gave the roll call. The two weekly best losers were Nola Easterling and Kathy McDaniel. The monthly best loser was Roberta Henderson.

The Secretary’s report was given by Cindy Hyde in the absence of secretary, Mary Beth Morrison. The treasurer’s report was given by Mary Bush.

Leader, Pat Snedden announced that Area Captain, Bob Silver has resigned. She also announced Fall Rally for Oct. 19.

Mary Rankin was honored for eight weeks without a weight gain. Congratulations to her.

In the contest division, Cindy Hyde won the card game but the Marble Game continues. The 50/50 split the pot was also won by Cindy Hyde.

Leader, Pat Snedden led the group in a program with open discussion about the Food Exchange Diet.

Nola Easterling shared several funny stories with the group.

Members dismissed by joining hands and reciting the “Helping Hand Circle” poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org or by calling Leader, Pat Snedden at 740-541-9696. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information submitted by Kathy McDaniel.