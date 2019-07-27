Stout named Eagle Scout

GALLIPOLIS — Adam Stout, a member of the Boy Scout Troop #200 and a resident of Gallipolis has earned the honor of Eagle Scout, the highest rank that the Boy Scouts offer.

Only three to four percent of Boy Scout members ever attain this prestigious honor. To receive the Eagle Scout award, each Scout is required to earn at least 21 merit badges, serve as an active leader within their troop, and lead a major community service project.

Adam earned 33 merit badges and served as patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, and senior patrol leader. He currently serves as junior assistant scoutmaster. Evans Christian Outfitters (formerly Camp Asbury) in Rio Grande benefited from his 100 hour community service project as he led a group to clear a walking path around the lake and two fishing areas.

Awards that Adam has earned include Den Chief Service Award, God and Family, and Arrow of Light. He has completed the Order of the Arrow Ordeal and is OA Troop Representative. Order of the Arrow is Scouting’s National Honor Society. He has participated in Chief Logan Reservation’s Frontiersman program where he is a Pioneer, Trapper and Mountain Man Candidate. Adam completed National Youth Leadership Training and has served as Wood Badge staff.

An Eagle Court of Honor was held in his honor on July 7, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church. Adam is the son of Rodney and Marlene Stout.