Artist Exploration Camp set


Monet, Picasso, and Da Vinci, are some of the names that kids might have heard of but at Artist Exploration Camp these revered artists and more come to life.

Kids ages 5-12 have the chance to learn about five of history’s most respected artists and will create their own versions of famous works. The camp will be held at the Artisan Shoppe & Studio on July 22- 26, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Each night will focus on a specific artist with a short (fun) lesson on the artist and their work, followed by a guided art project with a local artist. Light snacks will also be provided for students. The camp schedule is the following; Monday (7/22): Claude Monet, Tuesday (7/23): Pablo Picasso, Wednesday (7/24): Andy Warhol, Thursday (7/25): Da Vinci, Friday (7/26): Frida Kahlo.

According to Director Kelsey Kerr, “One of our goals at the Artisan Shoppe is cultivating educational opportunities for our community and art camp has been an event I have been wanting to host for a long time.”

Parents and Guardians can sign kids up for individual nights at $25 or the whole week for $110. This camp requires pre-registration, visit theartisanshoppe.org, request an invoice, or visit The Artisan Shoppe & Studio (749 Third Avenue, Gallipolis).

Submitted by The Artisan Shoppe & Studio.