Cooperative Parish presents scholarships

POMEROY — The Meigs County Cooperative Parish presented five, $500 scholarships for the 2019-20 school year.

Scholarship recipients were as follows:

Megan Douglas, of Coolville, who attends St. John Christ Church and Capital University;

Marissa Johnson, of Portland, who attends Carmel Sutton United Methodist Church and Ohio University;

Patrick Brown, of Bidwell, who attends Sacred Heart Catholic Church and University of Rio Grande;

Sky Nicole Brown, of Pomeroy, who attends Forest Run United Methodist Church and Ohio University;

Cody Bartrum, of Pomeroy, who attends New Beginning United Methodist Church and Ohio University.

Douglas and Johnson are second time recipients, while Patrick Brown, Sky Brown and Cody Bartrum are first time recipients of the scholarship.

The scholarships were presented during the annual volunteer banquet of the Meigs Cooperative Parish held at the Mulberry Community Center.

Photo and information provided by Bob Beegle.