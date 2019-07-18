The Pathfinders to perform

TUPPERS PLAINS —The Pathfinders will bring their message of praise and worship to Amazing Grace Community Church at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 21.

The Pathfinders were originally formed in 1993 from the heart of a church choir. With the primary goal to sing as a church quartet, they soon realized that God had bigger plans and they began traveling throughout the Southeast and expanded their ministry.

The group transitioned into a trio in 1996. Since that time there has been little turnover in the members of the group. While Dearl and Dawn have remained a constant part of The Pathfinders ministry, the group’s newest member came in 2010 with the addition of Gary Russell.

Throughout the years, The Pathfinders have had multiple single releases. This included several Top 80 songs on the Singing News charts and a single from their latest CD , “Mercy Answered”, being named as one of the top 10 new releases. In addition, they have had several Top 40 songs on other industry charts. They are proud to have been nominated in several categories for the Diamond Awards.

When asked what the future holds for The Pathfinders, Dawn said, “We definitely see ourselves continuing the work we are doing now for a long time. We don’t ever want to get to the point that we can’t go and sing in local churches. However, we’re going to go through every door that God opens for us. We don’t want to lose sight of why He has called us into this ministry. It is our goal and obligation to spread the gospel to as many people as we can. We are honored that God has chosen us and placed us in this ministry.”

Information and photo provided by Amazing Grace Community Church.