Fundraising initiative by Tuscany Italian Restaurant

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Lewis Bryant, a community third grader diagnosed with aggressive Stage 4 Metastasized Osteosarcoma in March 2018, has already lost a limb due to the disease.

Unfortunately, doctors have confirmed new lesions around his lungs. “Surgery and radiation are out of the question due to being too close to his heart. The chemotherapy treatment he was on has been stopped and on Thursday he will be getting a PET scan, EKG, and ECHO done, so he can start phase one of a clinical trial treatment which only a few other children are on so far. If this form of treatment is unsuccessful, Bryant will be prescribed a chemotherapy pill and sent home to be comfortable,” according to an article published by the Point Pleasant Register.

In an effort to raise funds and promote local businesses, Tuscany is initiating a “Raffle Walk.”

The “Raffle Walk” consists of two stages – first stage, sell cards with all participating business logos and all proceeds benefit the family, with each business donating a gift certificate or item to be used in the first raffle. The second stage is for the purchasers of the cards to visit each business and receive a stamp or signature to be entered into a second drawing a month later. A card purchase gives the consumer one month to visit all businesses and one month between donations. This initiative promotes business, can increase sales, all while donating to a family in need.

Tuscany, understanding the frequency of donation requests, has created a means of contribution with business return.

Tuscany Italian Restaurant will kick off the event with a donation day from Tuscany and will be contributing to the “Raffle Walk.” If you would like to join these efforts, please contact Mandie Boster (805) 341-7619 (text will receive a quicker response) or email mandiejo3@icloud.com.

You can read more from the Point Please Register at https://www.mydailyregister.com/top-stories/42909/barbecue-for-bryant?fbclid=IwAR0nAJd4qcpOQL8DcC1U16Xo-172HxVdTIz1mcANq8wnCi9l_gM8eyRzCig

Shared by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

Benefiting local family in need