PALS, Saint Peter’s Blessing Box erected

PALS Gallia County now has a Blessing Box located at Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church In Gallipolis. If you are in need or want to donate an item you feel will be a blessing to someone else, stop by anytime. From left to right are Christina Cogar, Nick Esquivel, DJ Sargent, Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church’s Priest AJ Stack, Shelly Hatfield, Caleb Patterson.

