College News and Notes

Capital University announces President’s List honorees for Spring 2019

BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University recently announced its President’s List honorees for the spring 2019 semester.

Local students named to the President’s List include Hope Diehl of Pomeroy and Megan Douglas of Coolville.

Located in the Columbus, Ohio, neighborhood of Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school. Capital prepares students for meaningful lives and purposeful careers through a relevant liberal arts core curriculum and deep professional programs. Influenced by its Lutheran heritage, Capital places great emphasis on the free and open exchange of ideas, seeking out diverse perspectives, active participation in society, leadership and service. With a focus on rigor and experiential learning, the University capitalizes on its size, location, and heritage to develop the whole person, both inside and outside the classroom.

Local students graduate from Ohio Christian University

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Local students recently graduated from Ohio Christian University.

Those graduates include:

Melody Shupe of Bidwell graduated from Ohio Christian University with an Associate of Arts in Human Services. Shupe is a member of the Spire Honor Society.

Karen Gibbs of Middleport graduated Cum Laude from Ohio Christian University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business.

Emily Carman of Gallipolis graduated Magna Cum Laude from Ohio Christian University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business. Carman is a member of the Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society.

Joshua Wingo of Gallipolis graduated from Ohio Christian University with an Associate of Arts in Business.

Ohio Christian University is a Christ-centered, liberal arts institution that integrates faith and learning, equipping students academically and spiritually for a variety of real-world careers. With five ways to earn degrees through online and classroom options, our supportive faculty foster excellence and integrity in a caring community.