Middleport Yard of the Week

MIDDLEPORT — Each week throughout the summer property owners in the village of Middleport are recognized for the care they take of their yards.

Week 1 — Yvonne Scally

188 Walnut St.

Yvonne Scally lives in a finely decorated Victorian home painted in traditional Victorian colors. A handcrafted leaded glass door underneath a wrap around porch makes a great facade. Matching the house color with the hanging plants is a very nice touch. Other yard plantings include cone flowers, black eyed susans, hostas, and day lilies. Her yard decor also includes edged landscaping with various figurines and hanging clay plaques. Her back yard is her Florida Keys getaway with a sitting area surrounded by her flowers. She does all the work herself which is a lot to maintain, and it’s “bee-utiful”.

Week 2 — Craig and Texanna Wehrung

525 South Front St.

The Wehrungs live in a “bee-utiful” home overlooking the Ohio River. Their yard is always perfectly manicured and the landscaping so neatly arranged. Plantings include roses, daises, marigolds, salvia, snake plant, hosta, gaillardias, and geraniums in flower boxes. A fountain feature surrounded by large flowers and butterfly figurines that Craig crafted and painted in his shop. Craig reseeded the yard and there’s not one weed to be found.

Week 3 — Jerry and Nan Swartz

440 Broadway St.

Jerry and Nan Swartz are lifelong Middleport residents who take pride in their community and home. Jerry is retired and enjoys working on home projects. Both are workaholics and their home shows it. A large flowering pear tree shades the yard and multicolored impatients surround the house with a day lily or two in between. Behind the house is the pool area with a large covered patio for grilling out even in the rain. Around the pool and patio are hydrangea, hibiscus, and geraniums creating their own oasis.

Week 4 — Daniel Thomas

258 South Fourth Avenue

Dan lives in a majestic brick home surrounded by neatly trimmed hedges and beautiful flowers. The old growth magnolia tree shades the front yard and brick lined side walk and two huge holly trees shade the back. His potted plants include ferns, geranium, and impatiens and in his landscapes are knockout roses, poppies, irises, and hostas. Dan does all of his own yard work and mows around the neighboring church parking lot too.