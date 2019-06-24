Athens Gold takes second at tournament

The Athens Gold 12U team took second place in bracket B at the Throw Down in A-town Tournament heldJune 21-23 in Athens. The team includes five players from Meigs County: Alex Collins, Braden Hawley, David Johnson, Brady Rockhold and Hunter Smith. The team defeated Alexander and Fairfield Union in bracket play, before being defeated by Athens Attack in the championship game. Team members are (front from left) Brady Rockhold, Abe Gilmore, Matt Deering, Braden Hawley, Cordell Johnson, Ben Kessler, Hunter Smith, (back from left) Landon Baker, Kaiden Bycofski, Landon Gibson, and Alex Collins. The team is coached by Sam Hawley, with assistant coaches Tim Mayles, Dale Gibson and Paul Deering. Not pictured is team member David Johnson. Athens Gold will continue tournament play at New Lexington and Worthington in July.

