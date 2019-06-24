Point 11u takes second at tournament

The Point Pleasant 11U baseball team recently took second place at a tournament in Hurricane, W.Va. The team will be competing in several tournaments in West Virginia throughout the summer and will be in Cincinnati the last weekend of June. Team members are Jake Lilly, Jackson Redman, Jake Roberts, Gryph Thomas, Gavin Barnett, Zakk Jordan, Carson Finnicum, Anthony Marrero, and Talon Pearson. The team is coached by Shad Roberts, Mike Marrero, Joe Finnicum, and Shannon Jordan.

