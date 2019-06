Eagles present scholarships

The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2171 of Pomeroy, recently gave out four scholarships of $750 each to students who are relatives of Eagles members. Pictured (from left to right) are Club Secretary Steve Henderson, Madison Lisle, Ryley Passwaters, Riley Ogden and Kenny Utt, Treasurer. Absent when picture was taken was Jenna Marshall.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2171 of Pomeroy, recently gave out four scholarships of $750 each to students who are relatives of Eagles members. Pictured (from left to right) are Club Secretary Steve Henderson, Madison Lisle, Ryley Passwaters, Riley Ogden and Kenny Utt, Treasurer. Absent when picture was taken was Jenna Marshall. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/06/web1_6.23-Eagles-Scholarship.jpg The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2171 of Pomeroy, recently gave out four scholarships of $750 each to students who are relatives of Eagles members. Pictured (from left to right) are Club Secretary Steve Henderson, Madison Lisle, Ryley Passwaters, Riley Ogden and Kenny Utt, Treasurer. Absent when picture was taken was Jenna Marshall.