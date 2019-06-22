College News and Notes

Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Ashland University

ASHLAND — The following local students have been named to the Ashland University’s Spring 2019 Dean’s List.

Rachel Brooks of Coolville, Ohio. Brooks is majoring in fine art. Brooks is a 2016 graduate of Eastern High School.

Erica Wheaton of Pomeroy, Ohio. Wheaton is majoring in intervention specialist. Wheaton is a 2015 graduate of Pickerington North High School.

Ashland University, which has been ranked in the top tier of colleges and universities in U.S. News and World Report’s National Universities category, is a mid-sized, comprehensive private university conveniently located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. Religiously affiliated with the Brethren Church, Ashland University (www.ashland.edu) deeply values the individual student and offers a unique educational experience that combines the challenge of strong, applied academic programs with a faculty and staff who build nurturing relationships with their students.