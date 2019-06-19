Gordmans to open in Gallipolis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans, a part of Stage Stores’ community of stores, will debut 25 new Gordmans stores throughout Ohio, including one in Gallipolis.

Gordmans stores’ Grand Opening Celebrations begin with ribbon cuttings at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 27. During each Grand Opening, Gordmans will present a $1,000 check to a local high school, with Gallia Academy High School being the recipient, locally.

“At Gordmans, we have put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store where terrific deals, fun finds and popular name brands are at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. Fresh new merchandise deliveries arrive weekly in our stores, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage Stores. “We are excited to be part of 25 Ohio communities and support the local high schools in each store location.”

According to a press rlease from Gordmans, “the new Ohio stores are part of an exciting Gordmans Grand Opening Tour Celebration, which includes 36 brand new Gordmans stores opening this June across the country. As part of the festivities, Gordmans stores will be offering giveaways and other fun surprises.”

Submitted on behalf of Gordmans.