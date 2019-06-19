Ribbon cutting for Robin Fowler State Farm

BIDWELL — On Tuesday, the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for new Gallia business, Robin Fowler State Farm.

Fowler officially opened her doors on Jan. 1, 2019 at 11504 State Route 588, Bidwell. Robin Fowler and her staff “Team Fowler” Danielle Fowler, Katlyn Trace, & Kaylynn Bell were welcomed and congratulated by multiple business owners/representatives, community members, & the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

Bryn Stepp and Bonnie Ward, Regional Liaisons for Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, presented Fowler with a proclamation, officially recognizing her new business and her efforts in the community. In attendance and support of Team Fowler were Robin’s husband, Todd Fowler, parents Dan and Jean Henderson, and long-time friend Samantha Calloway.

Also present, Chamber board members Karrie Swain Davison (Holzer Health System), Jenni Dovyak-Lewis (Area Agency on Aging, District 7), Bob Foster (Foster Sales and Delivery), and Nick Dobbs (River Town Electric) and Chamber staff Elisha Orsbon & Paige James. Also attending to support their fellow Chamber member, Pat Tackett (Ohio Valley Bank), Isaac Mills and Jennifer Rose (Edward Jones), Tricia Kight (Peoples Bank), Jake Bodimer (Foster Sales & Delivery), and community representatives Matt Easter (Mayor of Rio Grande), Sean McIntyre (URG Campus Police Department), and Tim Hemmerick (Rio Grande Fire Department).

Robin Fowler State Farm will be having an Open House on Sunday, June 23, 1 – 4 p.m., with food, games, and promotional goodies from State Farm.

Submitted by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.