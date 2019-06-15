College News and Notes

Area student named to the Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following students have been named to the Spring Semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College.

Shawna Black of Shade.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Area students named to Muskingum University Dean’s List

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The following students have been named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.

Elizabeth Nease and Emily Sinclair, both of Pomeroy, and Kamryn Smith of Racine.

To be named to the Dean’s List, Muskingum University students must attain strictly prescribed levels of academic performance in their overall grade point average.

Ohio University announces spring semester 2019 Dean’s List, graduates

ATHENS — More than 4,800 students qualified for the spring semester 2019 Dean’s List at Ohio University’s Athens campus. In addition, more than 5,300 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from the University.

The graduates represented every region of the United States and numerous countries, including: Iraq, Tanzania, Vietnam, Germany, China, Honduras, Spain, Argentina, New Zeeland, Egypt and Austria.

Graduates from Meigs County were as follows:

Lindsay Nicole Wolfe of Long Bottom, Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Studies; Morgan Nicole Snowden of Long Bottom, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Matthew Clayton Friend of Long Bottom, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine;

Trenton Carter Prater of Middleport, Bachelor of Science in Communication; Laura Ann Payne of Middleport, Bachelor of Science in Communication; Haley Danielle Kennedy of Middleport, Bachelor of Arts;

Brittany Nicole Wood, of Pomeroy, Master of Social Work; Duane Bruce Wolfe Jr., of Pomeroy, Bachelor of Specialized Studies; Kyrie Jordanne Swann of Pomeroy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Nathaniel Jacob Sisson of Pomeroy, Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders; Meghan H. Short of Pomeroy, Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders; Courtney Elizabeth Robinson of Pomeroy, Bachelor of Arts; Lindsay Kathleen Patterson of Pomeroy, Bachelor of Science in Education; Mitchell T. Howard of Pomeroy, Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders; Hayley Erika Aanestad of Pomeroy, Master of Education;

Tristen A. Wolfe of Racine, Bachelor of Science; Dakota Reid O’Brien of Racine, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Taylor J. McNickle of Racine, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jacob T. Hoback of Racine, Bachelor of Arts;

Timothy A. Stevens of Reedsville, Bachelor of Arts; Kayla Marie Hawthorne of Reedsville, Bachelor of Science in Journalism; Kayla Charlene Chaney of Reedsville, Master of Education;

Cody Allen White of Rutland, Bachelor of Science in Aviation; Matthew Adam Shiflet of Rutland, Bachelor of Science in Journalism;

Melissa A. Weaver of Syracuse, Bachelor of Science in Communication.

Students on the Dean’s List represented 35 states, including: Texas, Washington, West Virginia, Hawaii, Colorado, New York, Louisiana, Rhode Island and Ohio, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Meigs County Students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring Semester were as follows:

Lindsay Nicole Wolfe of Long Bottom; Elayna Teresa Bissell of Long Bottom; Angela Danielle Morris of Middleport; Haley Danielle Kennedy of Middleport; Sadie Ray Fox of Middleport; Madison Brooke Dyer of Middleport; Duane Bruce Wolfe Jr. of Pomeroy; Tyler Jacob Williams of Pomeroy; Bryce Steven Swatzel of Pomeroy; Gregory Charles Sheets II of Pomeroy; Raeline Noelle Reeves of Pomeoy; Chase Matthew King of Pomeroy; Lilah Mae Gagne of Pomeroy; Katelyn Nicole Edwards of Pomeroy; Sky Brown of Pomeroy;

Grace Adeline Wolfe of Racine; Tristen A. Wolfe of Racine; Kalynn Ann Seymour of Racine; Riley L. Roush of Racine; Kendra Robie of Racine; Taylor J. McNickle of Racine; Daniel Ryan Dunfee of Racine; Timothy A. Stevens of Reedsville; Garrett Lee Ritchie of Reedsville; Madison Jayne Kuhn of Reedsville; Miranda Renee Gillilan of Reedsville; Matthew Adam Shiflet of Rutland; Dillon Mahr of Rutland; Earl Russell Henry Fields IV of Rutland; Paige Elizabeth Denney of Rutland; Chais Nicole Michael of Syracuse; and Talon Quinn Drummer of Syracuse.

OHIO students must earn at least 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.