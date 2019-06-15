MOV Pride 08 wins tournament

MOV Pride 08 Ohio 10U softball won the Jason Reed Autism USA Ring Event Tournament in Athens last weekend, going 5-0 while outscoring their opponents by a score of 78-7. The team is now 32-9-1 overall, including a 23-3-1 mark against other Ohio teams. Team members are Aedre Ault, Bella Roush, Ava Horn, Abby Bowen, Ashlynn Thomas, Rylie White, Alie Hysell, Jaynna Wright, Jaylynn Hupp, Taylor Roberts, and Chloe Patrick. THe team is coached by Ty Ault and Collin Roush.

