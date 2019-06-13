Chester Alumni hold banquet

CHESTER — Chester High School Alumni Association held its annual banquet and meeting June 1, 2019 at the Eastern Elementary School cafetorium. President Richard Gaul welcomed the 31 alumni and 23 guests for 54 total.

The Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of God Bless America, led by Diana Buckley, were followed by the invocation by John Frank.

A delicious steak dinner was served by the Auxiliary of the Tuppers Plains VFW.

The business meeting began with Secretary Betty Newell reading the minutes of last year’s meeting. Treasurer Kathryn Windon gave the treasurer’s report with $1364.80 balance. Motion was made by Mary Rose and second by Bob Wood to approve both reports. Motion carried.

A gift was presented to Rex Summerfield, the oldest man, and Mary Rose, the oldest woman, present.

The secretary read the names and year of graduation of the 11 deceased during the past year.

Officers for next year will be President Richard Gaul, 1st Vice President Robert Wood, 2nd Vice President John Guinther, and Secretary Betty Newell. We are waiting for someone to step up to be treasurer.

The president thanked the following: Chester Garden Club, the Ladies Auxiliary, the janitor, and all others that helped. Potted flowers were given as door prizes.

A “special” thank you was given to Amy Smith. Without her, we probably wouldn’t be able to do this every year.

Roll Call by classes — Reunion classes first

1939 — Rex Summerfield

1944 —None

1949 — Lois Spencer Ebersbach

1954 — Frona Bissell Riffle, Donna Dorst Story, Richard Gaul, Kathleen Hayman Seckman, Donna Smalley Young

All Classes

1945 — Donald Mora

1946 — None

1947 — Delores Epple Holter, Robert Wood, Mary Rose

1948 — None

1950 — Nola Epple Brown

1951 — Howard Larkins

1952 — Helen Bissell Garvarick, Starling Massar, Betty Smalley Reid, Betty Nelson Newell

1953 — Louise Bigley Frank, John Guinther, Virgil Windon

1955 — Roger Keller, Betty Ours Gaul, Emerson Pooler, Joyce Bailey Messenger

1956 — Darlene Bailey Buckley Long, Ronald Clay, Roger Epple, June Ridenour Epple, Rosemary Rose Keller

1957 — Lela King Windon, Sue Lambert Quigley, Marion Sloter, Kathryn Smith Windon, Helen Dorst Wilson

Meeting adjourned.

Submitted by Secretary Betty Newell.