Harrisonville Scipio Alumni meet

HARRISONVILLE — The Harrisonville Scipio Alumni Association held its 90th annual banquet on May 25 at the Harrisonville Alumni Center on Harold and Janet Graham’s farm near Harrisonville with 54 members and guest attending. Classes of 1949 and 1959 were recognized. Class of 1949 had no members present. The Class of 1959 had one member present, Virgil Reeves.

Pledge of Allegiance was led by Gerald Wears with the invocation given by Delores King. Joe Stanley and Richard Epple were recognized as the oldest members present.

Albany Cafe, Albany, Ohio, catered the banquet. Three scholarships were approved by all members.

Officers elected were Harold Graham, President; Rachael Burbridge Lefebre, Vice President; Mary Wyant Haning, Secretary; and Joe Wiseman Clark, Treasurer.

Submitted by Mary Wyant Haning.