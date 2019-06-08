DAR hears from State Regent

POMEROY — The DAR met recently at the Pomeroy Library with a program entitled “How Does Your Garden Grow?” presented by Speaker, State Regent, Nancy Wright.

She stated there are now 185,000 members of the DAR. Her theme was Moving Forward, by Serving God,Home, and Country.

There are thousands of projects to involve us in this task. One could be volunteering at homeless shelters, working at food banks, supporting the Military with care packages, and cards. Also volunteering at VA clinics. The DAR also provides many scholarships to graduates.

There are 99 chapters in Ohio alone. Ohio’s Junior DAR members also help support the DAR schools. She stated, “ DAR members sow seeds of love in helping others.”

The program concluded and a business meeting followed which was opened by Vice Regent Lynne Brinker.

The DAR Rituals were recited by members and the Star Spangled Banner and Pledge to American Flag given also.

The Treasurer’s Report, given by Treasurer Donna Jenkins, and Secretary’s Report given by Recording Secretary Linda Russell, was read.

It was noted that Michael Gerlach will be at The Senior Center on June 12 to take people on a tour from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for those who may be interested in the Underground Railroad.

Mary Rose gave a report on the Indian Schools.

Old Business: The Bicentennial Parade in which the DAR had a float was a very great success. Members Gina Tillis, Tahnee Andrews, Mary Rose, Donna Jenkins, and Opal Grueser participated in it. Ohio Gov. Dewine walked the entire parade route.

The meeting adjourned and refreshments were served, The next meeting will be June 15 at the Library in Pomeroy at 1 p.m. The Program will be 2019-2020 planning programs, and each member is to bring an old Family Recipe.

Submitted by Linda Russell.