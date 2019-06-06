MOV Pride 08 places in spring tournaments

MOV Pride 08 Ohio-Ault, a 10u softball team comprised of players from Meigs, Southern, Eastern and Point Pleasant, will be taking part in the Jason Reed Autism USA Tournament in Athens, Ohio this weekend after placing in several tournaments already this spring.

They have finished as tournament champions, 3rd place and making it to semifinals several times. “The girls are working hard on getting over that hurdle to championship games at big tournaments,” stated Coach Ty Ault.

MOV Pride 08 is currently ranked 6th in the state of Ohio.

Accomplishments so far this year include: USSSA Champs of Mid Ohio shootout qualifier; Battle Berliner semi-final four; 10u futures friendly Galion, Ohio, undeafeated with a 5-0 mark; Muskie Chix Classic top seed; Kickoff Classic semi-finals in Parkersburg, W.Va.; Tom Dooley tournament 3rd place; Firefighters Memorial Gold bracket.

They had an overall spring record of 27-9-1, including a 19-3-1 mark against in-state teams and 8-6 versus out-of-state teams. Key wins include: Wolfpack 08 (ranked 2nd), Sgs magic 08 (rank 8th), Michigan Sabercats08 (ranked 4th), Ky Bluegrass Elite, Usssa Navy 08, Ohio Thunder 08, Wizards Gold 08, C.Ohio Pride 08 (twice), Mid Ohio Lady Bullets (twice), Tri-state Thunder Maryland (twice), WV Dusters (top five in W.Va.)

MOV Pride 08 Ohio-Ault has played teams from Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Team members are Aedre Ault, Bella Roush, Ava Horn, Abby Bowen, Ashlynn Thomas, Rylie White, Alie Hysell, Jaynna Wright, Jaylynn Hupp, Taylor Roberts, and Chloe Patrick. Coaches are Ty Ault and Collin Roush.

The summer schedule for the team includes June appearances at Jason Reed Autism Tournament in Athens, Play with Passion in Waverly, and Mingo Madness in Logan; as well as July appearances at Firestone Stadium in Akron, Pink Out in Fairborn, and World Series at Lou Berliner in Columbus.

Information provided by Ty Ault.

