Brandi Thomas Scholarships presented

The Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarships were recently awarded at Meigs High School’s Academic Awards Assembly.

This year’s winners of the $1,500 scholarships were Caroline Roush, class of 2019, who is planning to attend Morehead State University, and Trenton Durst of Middleport, class of 2018, who is attending Marshall University.

Any Meigs High School senior or graduate attending college who lettered in track or cross country a minimum of two years in high school were eligible to receive the scholarship for a maximum of two years.

The winners were chosen on the basis of character, extra curricular activities, academic performance, and other accomplishments ensuing potential success in college and post college life.