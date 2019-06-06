Pomeroy Alumni Association awards scholarships

Six $1,000 scholarships were awarded by the Pomeroy High School Alumni Association to graduating seniors who were either grandchildren or great-grandchildren of Pomeroy High School Alumni.

The winners were chosen based on their academics. The scholarships were awarded at the annual alumni banquet held Saturday, May 25, in the Meigs High School cafeteria.

Recipient of the Pomeroy Alumni $1,000 scholarship was Peyton Anderson, daughter of Jamie and Heidi Anderson of Racine. Peyton’s grandparents are James and Rebecca Nease Anderson, graduates of the Class of 1968, the last class to graduate from Pomeroy High School. Her great, great grandfathers, Alfred Elberfeld and Vernon Nease were members of the Class of 1917, the first class to graduate from the new Pomeroy High School building. She is also the great-granddaughter of Mary Elizabeth Elberfeld Anderson Morris, Class of 1938, and Ada Warner Nease, Class of 1940. Peyton is a graduate of Southern High School and has been accepted into Ohio University College of Arts & Sciences and a Biological Sciences Pre-professional major.

Receiving the $1,000 Robert and Sheila Strauss Eastman Scholarship was Cole Dillon Durst, son of James Durst of Middleport and Pamela Zirkle Trussell of Long Bottom. Cole is the grandson of Edward Durst, Class of 1965. Cole will be attending Ohio University this fall majoring in nursing with plans to become a nurse practitioner. Cole was co-valedictorian at Meigs High School.

Receiving a second Pomeroy Alumni $1,000 Scholarship was Madison Fields, daughter of Terry and Jodi Fields and granddaughter of Barbara Eskew Fields (Class of 1960), Jerry Fields (Class of 1958) and Patricia Roush Imboden (Class of 1967). Madison is a graduate of Meigs High School, where she was co-valedictorian. She will be attending the University of Rio Grande, majoring in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

Recipient of the Charles Gibbs $1,000 Educational Scholarship was Katherine Ridenour of Chester, an Eastern High School graduate. She will be attending Huntington University in Huntington, Indiana, majoring in secondary English with a minor in Mission and Spanish.

Blake Wilson Santee of Carmel, Indiana, whose parents are Scott and Lisa Young Santee, was awarded the $1,000 Dan and Robert Morris Scholarship. His grandparents are John Young (Class of 1956) and Janet Carpenter Young (Class of 1959). Gabe will attend Purdue University this fall majoring in Aerospace Engineering in the Honors College.

Receiving the Cedric Parker Class of 1948 Memorial Scholarship was Kaitlin Nicole Taylor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Greg Taylor of Adairsville, Georgia. She is the great-granddaughter of Edward Patrick Duffy, Class of 1946. Kaitlin graduated from Adairsville High School while completing one year of college through the dual enrollment program. She will be attending Kennesaw State University to pursue a career in nursing with plans to become a nurse anesthetist.

Information provided by Marcia Arnold.