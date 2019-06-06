Retired teachers meet

POMEROY — The Meigs County Retired Teachers Association met May 23 for a noon luncheon at the Trinity Congregational Church. Gay Perrin, president, welcomed the group and led the pledge to the flag. She had devotions and read “The Bridge Builder” and “Just for Today” and had prayer before the meal served by the ladies of the church.

Andrea Bussert, senior benefits representative for the Ohio Retired Teachers Association was the speaker. The AMBA (Assocaiton Member Benefits Advisors) has been around for about 30 years. ORTA membership is required to obtain exceptional member benefits. Some of these are home health care insurance, long term care insurance, dental and vision plans, Medicare supplement plans, cancer, heart, stroke and accident insurance, final expense whole life and guaranteed acceptance life insurance, term life insurance, medical air services association (MASA), tax deferred annuity and American hearing benefits (AHB).

She talked about and gave examples of how you could have catastrophic financial loss without MASA, which provides the best in-class emergency medical transportation in case of accidents.

From cards we filled out for Andrea, Steve Jewell won the $25 gift card.

The secretary’s report was given and approved. Joyce Ritchie-Burgess gave the treasurer’s report in the absence of Bill Downie.

The president thanked the group for the items for Habitat for Humanity.

It was reported that we have one applicant for the scholarship and possibly another one.

Dues are due and can be paid to Bill Downie. Door prizes were given to Janice Weber and Steve Jewell.

The meeting in September will be at Wild Horse Cafe.

Information submitted by Janice Weber, secretary.