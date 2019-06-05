Rutland Alumni hold banquet, present scholarships

RUTLAND The 2019 Rutland Alumni Banquet was held on May 25 at the old Rutland High School Gymnasium. There were 239 in attendance.

Sharon Quillen Wise, class of 1964, called the celebration together. After a welcome she led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Danny Tillis, class of 1964, led the prayer before dinner was served by Star Grange.

After dinner and reminiscing, Margaret Smith Edwards, class of 1961, Ancil Cross, class of 1964, and Donna Weber Jenkins, class of 1971, of the scholarship committee, awarded scholarships to five graduates in the amount of $850 each and presented the Ancil Cross 1964 scholarship.

Ancil Cross announced the officers for 2020 would remain the same. Sharon Quillen Wise, 1964, President; Sherrie Turner Might, 1971, Vice-President; Judy Cremeans McDonald, 1965, Treasurer; Kimberly Birchfield Willford, 1982, Secretary.

After scholarships were awarded, Sharon Wise introduced Chelsie Pullins, 2018 scholarship recipient. She wanted to come back and thank the alumni association and give them an update of what she was doing to further her education with their help.

Maxine Odgen Griffith, class of 1941, gave a talk and asked for a moment of silence for two members of her class that gave their life in WWII.

Sherri Turner Might, class of 1971, read the list of those that we have lost since our 2018 gathering. The list consisted of 36 classmates.

Judy Creameans McDonald, class of 1965, read the list of those present from each class.

Buckets were passed around for the scholarship fund.

A recording by Donna Weber Jenkins was played as Sherrie Turner Might led the group in the Rutland High School Alma Mater.

Sharon Quillen Wise thanked everyone for coming.

Music was provided by Jamitha Willford Dodson, class of 2004, and her husband, Chad. Jamitha is the granddaughter of Marie Little Birchfield, class of 1951, and daughter of Kimberly Birchfield Willford and Ray Willford, classes of 1982 and 1977.

2019 Scholarship recipients were as follows:

Graci Riffle of Pomeroy, graduate of Meigs High School with a 3.85 GPA. She will be attending Capital University in Bexley, Ohio, majoring in Music Technology. Her sponsors are Larry Haynes, class of 1964, and Linda Hysell Bates, class of 1966.

Zach Bartrum of Pomeroy, graduate of Meigs High School with a 3.90 GPA. He will be attending Ohio Dominican University in Columbus, Ohio, majoring in exercise science on his way to becoming a chiropractor. He is the grandson of Weldon Bartrum, class of 1956.

Kayla Clark of Parkersburg, graduate of Parkersburg South High School with a 4.0784 GPA. She will be attending West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va., where she has been accepted into the dental hygienist program. She is the granddaughter of Patty Young Clark, class of 1960.

Logan Drummer of Racine, graduate of Southern High School, Racine, Ohio, with a 3.07 GPA. He will attending Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, majoring in nursing and going on to med school to become an anesthesiologist. He is the grandson of Darrell Dugan, class of 1959.

Kevin Young of Rutland, graduate of Meigs High School with a 3.857 GPA. He will be attending Rio Grande Meigs Center in Pomeroy, Ohio, majoring business management. He is the grandson of Guy William Harper, class of 1963.

Receiving the Ancil Cross 1964 Scholarship was presented to Brock Mason of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, graduate of Reynoldsburg High School with a 4.2408 GPA. He will be attending Ohio University, Athens, Ohio, majoring in Biological Sciences and Biochemistry. He is the grandson of Marie Hoffman Turner Riggs, class of 1944, and Debbie Turner Pool, class of 1967.