Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) announces the Customer Service Employee of the Month for April is Dean Richardson in the Security Department.

Richardson has been employed since August 1994 as a Security Guard.

According to a press release from PVH: “The Employee of the Month at Pleasant Valley Hospital is nominated for taking extra steps to provide excellent customer service to our patients and family members at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Dean was nominated by the Emergency Room Department. The ER was having a plumbing issue. Dean volunteered to take care of it. This is above and beyond his job description. If the issue had not been addressed, the patients would not have had convenient access to a restroom until the next day. Dean is always willing to give assistance where needed. He always responds very quickly, friendly and is courteous to everyone. Dean is an excellent example of the PVH Employee of the Month, and we are very grateful to have him on our team.”

In this recognition, Richardson received a $100 check and a VIP parking space. He will also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $500.

