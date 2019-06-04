Wahama High School holds 59th annual Alumni Banquet

Alumni and guests gathered at Wahama High School on May 25 for the 59th annual alumni banquet. Classes graduating in years ending in 9 celebrated reunions. The Class of 1969 was the honored guest celebrating 50 years.

Alumni were greeted and registered by Mary Artis, Judy Duncan McWhorter, Judy Finnicum Eblin, Diane Finnicum and Beverly Carson Knapp.

Rex Howard, president of the alumni association, welcomed everyone to the banquet. The invocation was given by Dr. Robert Dewhurst from the Class of 1969. The meal was prepared Broken Bread Catering and served by the Sassafras 4-H Club.

Following the meal, Sonya Yonker Roush recognized veterans by announcing the name and branch of the military. Each veteran was given a red, white & blue ribbon at registration.

Sonya Yonker Roush introduced the Class of 1969. The remaining classes were introduced by Jim Stewart and Rex Howard.

Beverly Carson Knapp from the Wahama Alumni Association Scholarship Committee presented a total of $4,500 in scholarships to the following members of the Class of 2019: $1,000 Individual award from a Wahama Alumnus to Gage Smith of Letart, son of Chad and Sally Smith. The Alumni Association’s special fund for scholarships enabled the Association to award seven $500 scholarships to the following seniors: Brandon Duncan of Letart, son of Chris and Penny Duncan; Jacob Fisher of Letart, son of Matt and Pam Fisher; Cooper Peters of Clifton, son of Steve and Dixie Peters; Jacob Lloyd of New Haven, son of JT and Heather Lloyd; Sydnee Whaley of Letart, daughter of Neil and Tara Whaley; Madelyne VanMatre of Letart, daughter of Mike VanMatre and Leslie Broughman; and Kennedy Mills of Mason, daughter of Terry and Melody Mills. Alumni who are unable to attend the banquet are encouraged to pay dues and make donations to the scholarship fund.

A short business meeting was conducted and officers were elected for 2020. New officers are: President: Rex Howard; Co-President: Jim Stewart; Vice President: Chloris Machir Gaul; Co-Vice President: Sonya Yonker Roush; Treasurer: Diane Finnicum; Co-Treasurer: Mary Artis; Secretary: Beverly Carson Knapp; Historian: Susan Zuspan Winebrenner; and Committee Members: Judy Duncan McWhorter, Mary Foster Hendricks and Judy Finnicum Eblin.

Gifts were given to attending members of the Classes of 1946 – 1955. Attendees at the alumni banquet came from ten different states. Eight alumni traveled over 500 miles to attend the banquet. Tyson Reitmire, Class of 1999 and Penny Burris Kidd, Class of 1969 received a gift for traveling the farthest to the banquet. They both live in Ocala, FL. Favors were provided by City National Bank. Door prizes were given from the following sponsors: Bob’s Market, Foxy Locks, Traveltime Tours, Country Corner Café, WV Delegate Scott Cadle, AEP Mountaineer Plant, A&R Roush Rentals, Hogg & Zuspan Materials Company, WMH Corp, Auto Options, Farmers Bank, Oopsa Daisy Flowers & Gifts, Riverside Golf Club, Walmart of Mason, Ohio Valley Bank, Gino’s, Crowning Glory, Tudor’s Biscuit World, Bob Evans, Ripley Auto Glass and Ken Bass Insurance.

Those attending were: Class of 1946 – Orpha Weaver (Virginia Weaver) Fields, New Haven; Class of 1948 – Kathleen Grinstead Roush, New Haven and Evelyn Blessing (Patrice Weirick) Weirick, Ravenswood; Class of 1949 – Jane Foreman (Rae Moore) Abbott, Pomeroy; Class of 1952 – Jacob

(Edith)Gibbs, Worthington OH; Class of 1953 – Wilford Scarberry, Point Pleasant; Class of 1954 – Ruth Lieving Roush, Letart; John Pete Roush, Gallipolis; James Stewart, Chester; Mary Stewart Fowler, Point Pleasant; Phyllis Williams Gilkey, Mason; Class of 1956 – Pat Bennett Allensworth, Mason; Betty Jones Rawlings, Mason; Braunda Lieving Ballou, Douglas, MA; James (Roberta) Roush, Gallipolis; Class of 1958 – Linda Brinker Meadows, Letart; Edna Crump Scarberry, Point Pleasant; Agnes Young Roush, Mason; Gertrude Smith Brewer, Pomeroy; John Layne, Wilton CT; Class of 1959 – James Fry, Pomeroy; Patty Decker Carson, Middleport; Donald (Patricia) Embleton, Rincon GA; Larry Edwards, Rutland OH; Larry Bruce Staats, Mason; Denver (Sharon) Gibbs, Letart; Nancy Flesher Ohlinger, Point Pleasant; Class of 1960 – William Pooge Greer, New Haven.

Class of 1961 – Susan Zuspan (Gordon) Winebrenner, Syracuse; Arawana Smith (Bill) Tye, Mt. Sterling OH; Jackie Capehart Sisson, Mason; Pearl Nick Nicholson, Bellville IL; Class of 1962 – Beverly Sue Greer Crawford, New Haven; Class of 1963 – Chloris Machir Gaul, Pomeroy; Dewey Franklin Smith, Bidwell; Amy Roush, New Haven; Elise Reichert Ohlinger, New Haven; Class of 1964 – Bobby Joe Roush, New Haven; Class of 1965 – Mary Artis, Point Pleasant; Judy Duncan McWhorter, Point Pleasant; Judy Finnicum Eblin, Rutland OH; Patty Thompson Johnson, Letart; Class of 1966 – Bonnie Blake (Gary) Crabtree, Parkersburg; Nancy Proffitt, Mason; Myra Roush, New Haven.

Class of 1968 – Gary (Penny) Green, Wellston OH; Sandra Greer (James) Shell, New Haven; Sonya Yonker Roush, Letart; Leonard Morris, Easley SC; Philip (Joyce Ann) Burgess, Syracuse OH; Class of 1969 – Penny Burris Kidd, Ocala FL; Diania Tolbert Jackson, Mason; Jenny Thompson (Mike) Hayman, Letart; Gary Fields, Letart; Sharon Roach Fields, Letart; Dreami Stephens Knight, Columbus OH; Clovis Doerfer, Bidwell OH; Bill Hussell, Mason; Phyllis Grimm Hoffman, New Haven; Becky Burris (Bob) Chenoweth, Barboursville WV; Dr. Robert Dewhurst, Wedowee AL; Sam (Debby) Scarberry, Montrose WV; Tom Roush, Letart; Charlotte Clevenger Roush, New Haven; Elizabeth Jane Jones, New Haven; Mary Jane VanMatre Chapman, Belpre OH; Michael (Michelle) Goodnite, New Haven.

Class of 1970 – Beverly Carson Knapp, West Columbia; Terry (Elizabeth Jane) Foreman, Colonial Beach, VA; Class of 1971 – Sue McDaniel Hussell, Mason; Class of 1972 – Terry Bird Roush, Letart; Class of 1975 – Diane Finnicum, Belpre OH; Rex Howard, New Haven; Class of 1980 – Steve (Dixie) Peters, Mason; Class of 1983 – Georgia Denise Wriston, Seabrook SC; Class of 1987 – Matt Fisher, Letart; Class of 1988 – Pam Fry Fisher; Class of 1994 – Melody Sayre Mills, Mason; Class of 1999 – Tyson Reitmire, Ocala FL; Sally Roush Smith, Letart; Chad Smith, Letart.

Class of 2019 – Brandon Duncan, Letart; Jacob Fisher, Letart; Kennedy (Terry) Mills, Mason; Cooper Peters, Mason; Gage Smith, Letart. Special Guest – Carol Browning, Mason.