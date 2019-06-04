Olive-Orange High School holds 85th reunion

The Olive-Orange High School held their 85th reunion at the Eastern Elementary School Cafetorium on May 25, 2019, with a total of 45 alumni and guest attending.

President Howard Caldwell welcomed the attendees and all stood and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. He then recognized the nine veterans present who had served our country.

Following the invocation by Janice Swartz Kuhn, the dinner was served by the ladies of the Tuppers Plains VFW Post 9053. During the dinner, music was provided by Cris Kuhn. Following the dinner the president praised the ladies for an excellent dinner. He also gave thanks to Martie Baum for her lovely decorations.

John Shank, a former teacher and coach was recognized and he spoke of his time at Olive-Orange High School. He talked about the basketball teams he had coached and the success the teams experienced. He also donated basketball paraphernalia and clippings from the newspaper and would like them to be placed in the lobby of the Farmers Bank in Tuppers Plains with other paraphernalia. He is the last living teacher at Olive-Orange.

The honor classes were then recognized. 1939 (80th year) — Juanita Tuttle Guthrie but was unable to attend. 1944 (75th year) — Dorothy Matlack Cominsky. 1949 (70th year) — no attendee. 1954 (65th year) — Shirley Collins Edwards and Clarence Atherton.

Other Alumni attending: 1946 — Maxine Guthrie Yost. 1951 — Gerald Swartz and Harold Swartz. 1952 — Doris Reed Gibbs, John Rice, and Richard Spencer. 1953 — Clifford Adams, Howard Caldwell, Marion Riggs, Delbert Sanders and Norma Robinson Swartz. 1955 — Marlene Newland Kuhn, Manning Marcinko, and Florence Boyles Spencer. 1956 — Ralph Chevalier, Dale Kuhn, Robert Powell, Rowena Sanders Walters, Jim Whitlatch, and Ray Young. 1957 — Marlene Robinson Donovan and Janice Swartz Kuhn.

Guests attending: Judy Adams, Lucille Atherton, Rose Barnhouse, Betty Chevalier, Homer Cole, Mary Cole, Bryon Gibbs, Kathy Harris, Gloria Marcinko, Diane Nicholson, Janet Powell, Ellen Riggs, Glenna Sanders, Nancy Sanders, John Shank, Neva Swartz, Pam Yost, and Janice Young.

During the business meeting it was discussed the possibility of discontinuing the banquet. Harold Swartz brought up the idea of rather then meeting at the school, we could meet at a restaurant. He said it would save all the preparation that is done to prepare for the banquet. The members decided to continue it next year but would take his suggestion into consideration.

There were no nominations for new officers. Howard Caldwell will continue as president and Marlene Kuhn will continue to be the secretary. There wasn’t any nomination for treasurer. Howard Caldwell will help in that position.

The $50 door prize was won by Mary Cole and the $25 prizes were won by Robert Powell and Marlene Robinson Donovan. Rowena Sanders Walters won the prize for traveling the farthest. Other gifts donated by the alumni were given along with the flowers.

The president hoped to see everyone next year.

Submitted by Marlene Kuhn.