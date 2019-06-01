Maynard named to Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE — Marlee Maynard, a Communication major from Racine, Ohio, was named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University.

This recognition required Maynard to maintain a 3.5 minimum GPA and carry at least 12 credit hours for the spring 2019 semester.

