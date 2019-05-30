Humphrey named Assistant Pastor

Rev. Joe Humphrey, Sr., has been nominated and accepted the position of Assistant Pastor for Hillside Baptist Church, 39724 State Route 143, Pomeroy, Ohio.

Rev. Humphrey is a charter member of Hillside Baptist Church, and he has held the positions of Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, and trustee, for many years.

He has also been involved in all other ministries of Hillside Baptist Church as well the music ministry, bus ministry & the Noah’s Ark Outdoor Drama.

Rev. Humphrey has volunteered his time over the past almost 30 years to many new construction, renovation, and maintenance projects at the church.

He has shown himself to be faithful to the Lord in all things throughout the years, and we at Hillside Baptist Church are blessed to have him as our Assistant Pastor.

Submitted by Hillside Baptist Church.