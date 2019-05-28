Celebrating 5 Generations

Ninety-seven year old Robert (Bob) Goodall recently met the newest addition to his family, great-great-granddaughter Madeline. Goodall is a World War II veteran, having served in the Old Hickory Division (30th Infantry Division) in Europe. He was at Normandy and the Battle of Mortain. He believes he missed the Battle of the Bulge because he had been injured at that time, but he continued to serve until the war was over. Goodall is seated with his great-great granddaughter, Madeline; his daughter, Janice Neutzling, is to his side; his great-granddaughter, Sara Brooks, is back right; and his granddaughter, Patti Jacks, back left. The second photo shows his reaction to holding Madeline for the first time. Goodall and Neutzling reside in Middleport, while Jacks lives in Circleville and Brooks lives in Marysville.

