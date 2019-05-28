Posted on by

Middleport Alumni award scholarships


Baylee Grueser

Baylee Grueser


Matthew Jackson


Cassie Thompson


Emily Drew Humphreys


Kelsey Casto


Gloria Sisson


Robert Kelly


Graci Riffle


Kevin Young


Cole Durst


Rachel Horner


Isabela Crooks


MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport Alumni Association presented a dozen graduates from the Class of 2019 with scholarships to help with their college educations.

The recipient of the MHS Alumni Association Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 was Kelsey Ann Casto.

Casto is the daughter of Christie and Josh Casto of Long Bottom and is a graduate of Eastern High School where she had a 3.75 GPA. She plans to attend Muskingham University in the fall to major in nursing. Casto’s great-grandfather Robert Mills was a graduate of the Middleport High School Class of 1949.

The recipient of the Moody Bailey Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 was Gloria M. Sisson.

Sisson is the daughter of Robert and Kimberly Sisson of Middleport and is a graduate of Meigs High School where she had a 3.5 GPA. She plans to attend Shawnee State University to major in education or cyber security. Sisson’s grandmother Iva Marie Sisson was a graduate of the Middleport High School Class of 1964.

There were three recipients of the 1967 Brownell Avenue Graduates Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each. Recipients were Baylee Paige Grueser, Matthew Jackson, and Cassie Lyn Thompson.

Grueser is the daughter of Kim and Sean Grueser of Racine and is a graduate of Southern High School where she had a 3.7 GPA. She plans to attend Marshall University to major in Art/Media. Grueser’s grandmother Sandy Hanning was a 1967 graduate of Middleport High School and her grandfather Don Hanning was a 1964 graduate of Middleport High School.

Jackson is the son of Tricia Adams and David Jackson of Pomeroy and is a graduate of Meigs High School where he had a 3.9 GPA. He will be attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University to study accounting and be a member of the university’s track and field team. Jackson’s grandmother Susan Ohlinger Turley was a 1967 graduate of Middleport High School and his great-grandfather David Ohlinger was a 1940 graduate of Middleport High School.

Thompson is the daughter of Tracy and Jeff Thompson of Carroll, Ohio, and is a graduate of Fairfield Christian Academy where she had a 3.9 GPA. She will be attending Otterbein University to study systems engineering. Thompson’s grandfather William Stobart was a 1961 graduate of Middleport High School.

The recipient of the 1969 Brownell Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 was Emily Drew Humphreys.

Humphreys is the daughter of Heather and Jay Humphreys of Lexington, Kentucky, and is a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School with a 3.7 GPA. She plans to attend Ohio University to major in biological sciences with a pre-optometry emphasis. Humphreys’ grandfather Randy Humphreys is a 1965 graduate of Middleport High School, her grandmother Judy Hysell Humphreys is a 1968 graduate of Middleport High School and her great-grandmother Dorothy Barsotti is a 1950 graduate of Middleport High School.

There were six Susan Park Scholarships presented to the Class of 2019 in the amount of $800 each.

Isabela Janeth Crooks is the daughter of Janeth and John Crooks of Arnold, Maryland, and is a graduate of Annapolis Area Christian High School where she had a 3.8 GPA. She will be attending the University of South Carolina as a member of the Capstone Scholars Program with plans to double major in pre-med and Spanish. Crooks’ grandfather Gene Crooks is a 1958 graduate of Middleport High School.

Cole Dillon Durst is the son of Pamela Trussell and James Durst of Middleport and is a graduate of Meigs High School where he had a 4.0 GPA. He plans to attend Ohio University in the fall with the goal of becoming a family nurse practitioner. Durst’s grandmother Ruth Reed Durst is a 1964 graduate of Middleport High School.

Rachel Elizabeth Horner is the daughter of Larissa and Steve Horner of Bidwell and is a graduate of River Valley High School where she had a 4.0 GPA. She plans to attend Marshall University to earn a pre-med degree in biology with future plans to achieve her doctorate in forensic pathology. Horner’s grandfather Roy Long is a 1958 graduate of Middleport High School and her grandmother Maida Roush Long is a 1960 graduate of Middleport High School.

Robert Kelly is the son of Ross Kelly and Rhonda Reiser of Fayetteville, Ohio, and is a graduate of Fayetteville-Perry High School where he had a 3.9 GPA. He plans to attend the University of Cincinnati and major in informational technology. Kelly’s grandmother Phillis C. Hilbert is a 1960 graduate of Middleport High School and his grandfather Mark R. Kelly Sr. is a 1959 graduate of Middleport High School.

Graci Riffle is the daughter of Kristi and Matt Riffle of Pomeroy and is a graduate of Meigs High School where she had a 3.8 GPA. She plans to attend Capital University to achieve a Bachelors of Arts in music technology. Riffle’s grandmother Paula Michael Gaul is a 1964 graduate of Middleport High School.

Kevin Patrick Young is the son of Erin Young of Pomeroy and is a graduate of Meigs High School where he had a 3.7 GPA. He plans to attend the University of Rio Grande to pursue a degree in business management. Young’s grandmother Carroll Lyons Harper is a 1964 graduate of Middleport High School.

Information and photos provided by the Middleport High School Alumni Association.

Baylee Grueser
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.29-MHS-1967-Brownell-1-Grueser.jpgBaylee Grueser

Matthew Jackson
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.29-MHS-1967-Brownell-2-Jackson.jpgMatthew Jackson

Cassie Thompson
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.29-MHS-1967-Brownell-3-Thompson.jpgCassie Thompson

Emily Drew Humphreys
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.29-MHS-1969-Brownell-1-Hunmphreys.jpgEmily Drew Humphreys

Kelsey Casto
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.29-MHS-Alumni-1-Casto.jpgKelsey Casto

Gloria Sisson
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.29-MHS-Moody-Bailey-1-Sisson.jpgGloria Sisson

Robert Kelly
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.29-MHS-Park-1-Kelly.jpgRobert Kelly

Graci Riffle
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.29-MHS-Park-2-Riffle.jpgGraci Riffle

Kevin Young
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.29-Park-3-Young.jpgKevin Young

Cole Durst
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.29-Park-4-Durst.jpgCole Durst

Rachel Horner
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.29-Park-5-Horner.jpgRachel Horner

Isabela Crooks
https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.29-Park-6-Crooks.jpgIsabela Crooks