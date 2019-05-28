Middleport Alumni award scholarships

MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport Alumni Association presented a dozen graduates from the Class of 2019 with scholarships to help with their college educations.

The recipient of the MHS Alumni Association Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 was Kelsey Ann Casto.

Casto is the daughter of Christie and Josh Casto of Long Bottom and is a graduate of Eastern High School where she had a 3.75 GPA. She plans to attend Muskingham University in the fall to major in nursing. Casto’s great-grandfather Robert Mills was a graduate of the Middleport High School Class of 1949.

The recipient of the Moody Bailey Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 was Gloria M. Sisson.

Sisson is the daughter of Robert and Kimberly Sisson of Middleport and is a graduate of Meigs High School where she had a 3.5 GPA. She plans to attend Shawnee State University to major in education or cyber security. Sisson’s grandmother Iva Marie Sisson was a graduate of the Middleport High School Class of 1964.

There were three recipients of the 1967 Brownell Avenue Graduates Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each. Recipients were Baylee Paige Grueser, Matthew Jackson, and Cassie Lyn Thompson.

Grueser is the daughter of Kim and Sean Grueser of Racine and is a graduate of Southern High School where she had a 3.7 GPA. She plans to attend Marshall University to major in Art/Media. Grueser’s grandmother Sandy Hanning was a 1967 graduate of Middleport High School and her grandfather Don Hanning was a 1964 graduate of Middleport High School.

Jackson is the son of Tricia Adams and David Jackson of Pomeroy and is a graduate of Meigs High School where he had a 3.9 GPA. He will be attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University to study accounting and be a member of the university’s track and field team. Jackson’s grandmother Susan Ohlinger Turley was a 1967 graduate of Middleport High School and his great-grandfather David Ohlinger was a 1940 graduate of Middleport High School.

Thompson is the daughter of Tracy and Jeff Thompson of Carroll, Ohio, and is a graduate of Fairfield Christian Academy where she had a 3.9 GPA. She will be attending Otterbein University to study systems engineering. Thompson’s grandfather William Stobart was a 1961 graduate of Middleport High School.

The recipient of the 1969 Brownell Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 was Emily Drew Humphreys.

Humphreys is the daughter of Heather and Jay Humphreys of Lexington, Kentucky, and is a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School with a 3.7 GPA. She plans to attend Ohio University to major in biological sciences with a pre-optometry emphasis. Humphreys’ grandfather Randy Humphreys is a 1965 graduate of Middleport High School, her grandmother Judy Hysell Humphreys is a 1968 graduate of Middleport High School and her great-grandmother Dorothy Barsotti is a 1950 graduate of Middleport High School.

There were six Susan Park Scholarships presented to the Class of 2019 in the amount of $800 each.

Isabela Janeth Crooks is the daughter of Janeth and John Crooks of Arnold, Maryland, and is a graduate of Annapolis Area Christian High School where she had a 3.8 GPA. She will be attending the University of South Carolina as a member of the Capstone Scholars Program with plans to double major in pre-med and Spanish. Crooks’ grandfather Gene Crooks is a 1958 graduate of Middleport High School.

Cole Dillon Durst is the son of Pamela Trussell and James Durst of Middleport and is a graduate of Meigs High School where he had a 4.0 GPA. He plans to attend Ohio University in the fall with the goal of becoming a family nurse practitioner. Durst’s grandmother Ruth Reed Durst is a 1964 graduate of Middleport High School.

Rachel Elizabeth Horner is the daughter of Larissa and Steve Horner of Bidwell and is a graduate of River Valley High School where she had a 4.0 GPA. She plans to attend Marshall University to earn a pre-med degree in biology with future plans to achieve her doctorate in forensic pathology. Horner’s grandfather Roy Long is a 1958 graduate of Middleport High School and her grandmother Maida Roush Long is a 1960 graduate of Middleport High School.

Robert Kelly is the son of Ross Kelly and Rhonda Reiser of Fayetteville, Ohio, and is a graduate of Fayetteville-Perry High School where he had a 3.9 GPA. He plans to attend the University of Cincinnati and major in informational technology. Kelly’s grandmother Phillis C. Hilbert is a 1960 graduate of Middleport High School and his grandfather Mark R. Kelly Sr. is a 1959 graduate of Middleport High School.

Graci Riffle is the daughter of Kristi and Matt Riffle of Pomeroy and is a graduate of Meigs High School where she had a 3.8 GPA. She plans to attend Capital University to achieve a Bachelors of Arts in music technology. Riffle’s grandmother Paula Michael Gaul is a 1964 graduate of Middleport High School.

Kevin Patrick Young is the son of Erin Young of Pomeroy and is a graduate of Meigs High School where he had a 3.7 GPA. He plans to attend the University of Rio Grande to pursue a degree in business management. Young’s grandmother Carroll Lyons Harper is a 1964 graduate of Middleport High School.

Information and photos provided by the Middleport High School Alumni Association.