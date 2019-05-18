Moore takes part in Spring Fashion Spectacular

CHESHIRE — The month of May is Ehlers Danlos Syndrome Awareness Month local girl Jazahera Moore was diagnosed in April of 2016 after several doctors visit.

As she strives for her normalcy she has found her true joy and passion is being behind the camera and traveling.

Jazahera had the opportunity of participating in the Spring Fashion Spectacular in Massachusetts which she modeled two different shows during the event. While she attended the event she received a huge poster which will have her featured on the cover of a upcoming issue of Supermodels Unlimited Magazine. Jazahera was also awarded Role Model 2019.

As she accepted her award (as seen in the photo), she was wearing her finger splints as Jazahera wears these daily to help with not dislocating. She at times uses mobile aids walker, wheelchair, and other braces.

She is proud to a EDS spokesperson and spread awareness and is thankful for the opportunities given to her by Supermodels Unlimited.

Moore, age 12, is a student at Ohio Valley Christian School in Gallipolis, where she just graduated sixth grade with all “A” grades for her entire elementary years.