Meigs Middle School track teams win league titles

The Meigs Middle School Boys and Girls track teams won their respective TVC Ohio titles during the recent league meeting.

Meigs Middle School Girls Team scored 134 points, with Athens second at 99 points.

Meigs Middle School Boys Team 149 points, with Nelsonville-York second at 99 points.

All Points Winners for the meet were Taylor Bartrum with 28 points and Dillon Howard 28 points.

Both the boys and girls teams swept all of the relay races at the meet.

Event results were as follows:

100m Hurdles: Maddie Floyd 16.90s* 1st place boys and ranked 29th in State;

110m Hurdles: Payton VanInwagin 18.63s* 1st place boys;

100m Dash: Edena Reynolds 14.15s* 3rd place girls; Dillon Howard 12.53s* 2nd place boys and Brennan Gheen 12.82* 4th place boys;

1600m Run: E.J. Anderson 6:12.07* 4th place girls; Conlee Burnem 5:37.98* 5th place boys;

4x100m Relay: Girls-Edena Reynolds, Charlotte Hysell, Keaghan Wolfe, Delana Wright 56.47* 1st place; Boys-Logan Eskew, Brayden Stanley, Braylon Harrison, Brennan Gheen 52.65 1st place;

400m Run: Taylor Bartrum 1:03.35* 1st place girls and Maggie Musser 1:04.69* 2nd place girls; Dillon Howard 57.13* 1st place boys and Brayden Stanley 1:01.06* 4th place boys;

4x200m Relay: Girls-Edena Reynolds, Charlotte Hysell, Keaghan Wolfe, Delana Wright 2:00.55* 1st place; Boys-Logan Eskew, Brody Butcher, Braylon Harrison, Ethan Stewart 1:50.00* 1st place;

200m Hurdles: Maddie Floyd 32.41* 1st place girls and Lily Dugan 35.98* 4th place girls; Payton VanInwagin 30.62* 1st place boys;

800m Run: Maggie Musser 2:41.93* 1st place girls, Audrey Hysel 3:36.35*; Payton VanInwagin 2:32.79* 4th place boys, Riley Lanham 2:37.90* 6th place boys;

200m Dash: Taylor Bartrum 28.70* 2nd place girls, Maddie Floyd 32.03 5th place girls; Dillon Howard 25.52* 1st place boys, Danna Hanna 40.30*

4x400m Relay: Girls-Charlotte Hysell, Keaghan Wolfe, E.J. Anderson, Maggie Musser 4:33.31* 1st place; Boys-Conlee Burnem, Brayden Stanley, Brody Butcher, Brennan Gheen 4:07.41 1st place;

Discus: Girls-Lily Dugan 66-09 1st place, Quinn Sargent 51-11 6th place; Boys-Ethan Stewart 129-00 1st place (9th place in the State); Cory Dotson 95-07 2nd place;

High Jump: Boys-Brody Butcher 5-02.00 1st place, Braylon Harrison 4-10.00 3rd place;

Long Jump: Delana Wright 13-01.00 3rd place girls and Alexa Ingels 11-06.25; Logan Eskew 14-10.25 3rd place boys and Ashton Jude 10-09.50;

Shot Put: Quinn Sargent 24-03.00 4th place girls and Avery Patterson 19-10.00*; Ethan Stewart 40-11.75 1st place boys (34th in State) and Walker Maker 29-07.00 3rd place boys;

Pole Vault: Taylor Bartrum 7-04.00 1st place girls (50th in State) and Lilly Dugan 5-06.00 6th place girls; Conlee Burnem 6-00.00 and Ashton Jude 5-06.00.

Other team members are Elana Barrett, Christina Smith, Shane Nichols, and Jonny Scott.

The teams are coached by Jennifer Bartrum with Debbie Gerard as the throwers coach.

In addition to winning the league meet, additional results from the season included:

1st Place Girls and Boys Meigs MS Open on March 25;

2nd Place Girls and Boys Marietta Night Relays on April 11;

1st Place Girls Meigs MS Invitational on April 15;

1st Place Girls and Boys Skyline Bowline Middle School Invitational on April 26.

*PR indicated Personal Record

Information provided by Meigs Middle School Track Coach Jennifer Bartrum.