Local business presents to ‘Shark Tank’ star

COLUMBUS — On Wednesday of this week, representatives with the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce and the local business, Magic Mirror, attended the 126th Ohio Chamber Annual Meeting and Legislative Reception.

The event was held at the Jo Ann Davidson Theatre and Sheraton Columbus at Capitol Square.

Chamber Executive Director Elisha Orsbon and Associate Director Paige James nominated local businessman Travis Dennie, who has the Magic Mirror party entertainment service, to attend the gathering. Dennie was chosen as one of only three nominees to pitch their business to Shark Tank’s Daymond John who was also attending.

John was to participate in a “fireside” chat, talking about building his company FUBU to becoming known as “the people’s shark” on the ever-popular “Shark Tank” television show. He was also to provide his business expertise to three companies (including Magic Mirror) selected from local chamber nominations. These three companies were to have five minutes to give a business pitch (on stage) to John and then he was to provide a critique of their pitch.

Orsbon said Dennie was nominated because: “We felt his Magic Mirror was innovative” and “we are always looking for new ways to promote and spotlight our local businesses.”

Orsbon and James added: “We congratulate Travis as a selected nominee and wish him the best of luck.”